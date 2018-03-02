Beyoncé Is Back And Rapping With Jay-Z On A New Song

The world stops every time Beyoncé drops a new song, but it’s even harder to carry on when she flexes her impressive rapping skills.

The “Lemonade” singer and husband Jay-Z feature alongside Future on “Top Off,” the first track off of DJ Khaled’s upcoming album, “Father Of Asahd.” The super producer famously opened for Bey on her world tour in 2016 and has previously collaborated with the duo on the sultry banger “Shining.”

This time around, however, Bey takes the mic and raps about basically being the baddest woman around, seemingly referencing how she once snatched the top two spots for most popular posts on Instagram.

“I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two,” she raps on the song, which dropped on Friday. “My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat.”

Bey famously shattered the internet into smithereens when she announced that she was expecting twins with an instantly iconic photoshoot. And then she did it again after posting the first photos of the newborns.

She also gives some insight on how she turns up without her business ending up in the press ― take some notes, Tiffany Haddish.

“If they’re tryna party with the queen,” she says, “They gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure, ayy.”

The BeyHive essentially went into emergency mode when the song was released, thanking their queen for the blessing and expressing their shock and awe on Twitter.

Me signing the non-disclosure papers to hang with Beyoncé #TOPOFF pic.twitter.com/EMHwjrQi0i — SemiSweetResilience (@honeybrwn) March 2, 2018

Beyoncé been rapping since before your faves graduated high school. Stop with the comparisons, stop with the lies. pic.twitter.com/ZAHevh1PX9 — dad. (@animalfriesback) March 2, 2018

Tiffany Haddish sis.... pic.twitter.com/PuIGrZ0F4A — MANIYONCÉ (@Manihowcouldyou) March 2, 2018

Even Chance the Rapper weighed in to let everybody know who he really feels is at the top of the rap game.

Beyonce my favorite rapper — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 2, 2018

Queen B is reportedly gearing up for her Coachella show this summer ― she was forced to cancel her appearance last year ahead of the birth of her twins ― and is set to deliver performances over two weekends.