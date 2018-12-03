Beyoncé Shows Off Her Rap Skills Onstage With Jay-Z, And The Crowd Loses It

Maybe we should start a list of things Beyoncé can’t do, because that list would be shorter and far more manageable.

At a festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, commemorating what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday this weekend, Beyoncé took a break from laying waste to crowds with her amazing singing voice and instead laid waste to the crowd with her rapping skills.

The 22-time Grammy-winning artist, alongside her husband, Jay-Z ― who dabbles in the art of rap himself — performed verses of their single “Apeshit” from their collaborative album “Everything Is Love.” The two finished their On the Run II world tour in October.