Have Beyoncé's Wax Figure Makers Ever Actually Seen Beyoncé?

UPDATE: July 21, 3 p.m. ― On Friday, Madame Tussauds in New York removed its Beyoncé figure, only to put her back on the floor hours later.

“We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé. We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure and she is on display at Madame Tussauds New York,” the museum told HuffPost in a statement.

UPDATE: July 19, 3:45 p.m. ― In response to critics, Madame Tussauds defended the work of its wax sculptors Wednesday afternoon and offered up an explanation for the appearance of one of its Beyoncé figures. Fans of the pop star had suggested she appeared too pale at the museum, dressed in a sparkly blue outfit.

Madame Tussauds said in a statement provided to The Wrap:

At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.

PREVIOUSLY:

Beyoncé is one of the most recognizable women in the world ― she’s covered countless magazines, appeared in plenty of music videos and shared tons of photos of herself on social media.

Yet, somehow, the people in charge of Queen Bey’s waxen likeness don’t really seem to know what she looks like.

Michelle Lee, editor-in-chief of Allure, shared a pretty convincing theory as to why over Twitter on Tuesday night:

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Seriously, what is going on there? Not one of those wax figures look like the Beyoncé we all know and love. We’d even argue the blonde one, which stands at Madame Tussauds in New York City (though it appears there’s a very similar one in Orlando), looks more like a weird cross between Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.

(The figure with Bey wearing a name tag stands at the Louis Tussaud’s Wax Museum in Niagara Falls, in Ontario, Canada, while the “Crazy in Love”-themed Bey is at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood.)

Folks on Twitter seem to agree:

The figure doesn't even have lips. A Beyoncé wax figure inspired by Britney Spears??? — Dwayne Wayne (@rastafaryeye) July 19, 2017

Lindsay Lohan. Jessica Simpson. Maybe even Britney at the right angle but this darling is NOT Beyoncé. https://t.co/aVxAfSK2ml — morgs (@hotbeansmorgan) July 19, 2017

I seriously thought it was a poorly made Britney Spears wax figure. — ruby (@rubyrod004) July 19, 2017

That wax figure look like Britney Spears or Katy perry looking like Beyoncé. That ain't Bey 😂😂😂😂 — SamuraiBry (@WhoIs_Bry) July 19, 2017

This looks like Britney Spears... if y'all don't find this wax figure a new wig and a tan, we bout to exchange some words fosho 😤😤 https://t.co/ic4Ower5Ah — steph (@StephieeCutee_) July 19, 2017

Speaking of Britney Spears, she’s been just as unlucky in the wax figure department:

Honestly, what did @britneyspears ever do to deserve such a horrid wax figure? Madame Tussauds needs to catch hands for this one. pic.twitter.com/qF62A5xf0f — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) April 14, 2017

And just for good measure, here are a couple photos of other Bey wax figures that are equally terrible:

Barry King via Getty Images A wax figure ostensibly representing Beyoncé is shown at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood in 2014.

Barry King via Getty Images Another questionable wax Beyoncé appears at Madame Tussauds in London.

John M. Heller via Getty Images Yet another wax Beyoncé appears at Madame Tussauds' Hollywood outpost in 2008.