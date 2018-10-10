Beyoncé's Parents Give Her A Sweet Kiss Backstage In Adorable Photo

Beyoncé certainly sealed the On The Run II tour with a sweet kiss.

This week, Tina Knowles Lawson shared an adorable photo on Instagram that showed her and her ex-husband, Mathew Knowles, giving their superstar daughter a kiss on the cheek backstage in Seattle.

“Beyoncé, her dad and me backstage OTR11 concert Seattle,” Lawson wrote in the caption.

Lawson and Knowles divorced in 2011 after three decades of marriage. Both have since remarried. Lawson got married to actor Richard Lawson in 2015, and Knowles married former model Gena Charmaine Avery in 2013.

In another Instagram post, Lawson shared a photo of herself, Knowles and Beyoncé, all smiles together backstage.

Bey and Jay-Z wrapped their second international On The Run tour on Oct. 4, with their last concert in Seattle.