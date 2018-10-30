Beyoncé Channels Her Inner Toni For 'Phoni Braxton' Halloween Costume

Beyoncé’s at it again with another flawless Halloween costume, this time channeling “Un-Break My Heart” singer Toni Braxton.
Snaps of Bey recreating Braxton’s self-titled 1993 album were posted to Instagram on Tuesday night.
“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens,” she wrote.
Braxton was thrilled to have served as Queen Bey’s Halloween inspiration, taking to Twitter to thank the singer for sharing the love.
Beyoncé‘s singer-inspired costumes are becoming somewhat of a tradition during the spooky season. Last year, Lil’ Kim was on the receiving end of her love while Salt-N-Peppa served as inspirations for 2016.
As for this year’s tribute, Twitter was loving it.