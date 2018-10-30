Beyoncé Channels Her Inner Toni For 'Phoni Braxton' Halloween Costume

Beyoncé’s at it again with another flawless Halloween costume, this time channeling “Un-Break My Heart” singer Toni Braxton.

Snaps of Bey recreating Braxton’s self-titled 1993 album were posted to Instagram on Tuesday night.

“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens,” she wrote.

Braxton was thrilled to have served as Queen Bey’s Halloween inspiration, taking to Twitter to thank the singer for sharing the love.

Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!!

How do you look better than me on MY album cover?

I LOVE IT, Such a superstar!

Thanks for the love sis!

Happy Halloween 🎃

Who run the world...GIRLS! GIRLS! 💃🏽💃🏼@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/dFSbBrQV8Y — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 30, 2018

Beyoncé‘s singer-inspired costumes are becoming somewhat of a tradition during the spooky season. Last year, Lil’ Kim was on the receiving end of her love while Salt-N-Peppa served as inspirations for 2016.

As for this year’s tribute, Twitter was loving it.

I love Toni Braxton. I love Beyoncé. Queens recognize Queens! pic.twitter.com/nyt0FhsVOO — Sheena Nicole (@theSheenaB) October 30, 2018

Beyoncé wrote “thank you for your countless bops” to Toni Braxton on Instagram is this what seeing the pyramids is like — Ira (@ira) October 30, 2018

While Cardi and Nicki fight.... We have 2 legends saluting each other !!!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Queens!!!! pic.twitter.com/c7K9EGjs5M — MusicXclusives (@MusicXclusives) October 30, 2018

Beyonce' got Toni Braxton trending on a Tuesday. Look at God. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 30, 2018

I also love that Beyoncé, as big as she is, never feels too big to pay homage to legends on Halloween. She has shown love to Janet Jackson, Salt N Pepa, Lil Kim and now Toni Braxton.



As if she’s not Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/3oqg47Cews — Good On Any MLK Blvd. (@eleven8) October 30, 2018