Beyond The Ghost Town

Why You Should See Chernobyl Before It’s Too Late

By Beth Doane

Beth Doane Chernobyl, Ukraine

When I received an email a few weeks ago with a personal invitation to the Ukraine - including a day spent visiting Chernobyl - I knew I had to say yes. For years Chernobyl has been a subject of both fascination and horror for me and to see first hand the effects of the largest nuclear disaster in history as well as explore how a country manages to noy only recover from it but thrive would be extraordinary.

Ukraine is a complex place. Only three years ago it went through a revolution that resulted in the removal of the Ukrainian President, Viktor Yanukovych. The country is also still technically at war with Russia. Because of this I was met with more than a few raised eyebrows when I mentioned where I was heading. However the current conflict is in effect more than 900 kilometers (560 miles) away from where I was going to be and, like many places outside of most Americans geographical or cultural radar, the Ukraine is actually filled with a slew of impressive surprises that make it absolutely worth the visit.

Beth Doane A ferris wheel in an abandoned amusement park is one of the most photographed things in the Chernobyl area.

There is a rapidly growing culinary scene with some of the best and most innovative restaurants in Europe, numerous fine museums and some of the most stunning churches and architecture I’ve found anywhere in the world. It’s also shockingly affordable and you can have an amazing 3-course meal for $5. It has recently become a tech hub, which has benefited the economy, and with thousands of years of history, the Carpathian mountains, and the city of Lviv being called “the new Prague”, Ukraine is quickly becoming a more talked about tourist destination.

Chernobyl however is also drawing more tourists to the country. On April 26th 1986, Reactor Number 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power station exploded resulting in one of the most devastating nuclear disasters the world has ever seen. The fallout was experienced across Europe and the remains of the surrounding cities and power plant itself are a fascinating experience to have today.

Beth Doane A baby doll sits on a bed in an abandoned building in Chernobyl.

And so, on the last Tuesday in September at 8am I found myself taking the 1.5 hour journey from the cosmopolitan cobblestone streets of Kiev to the mysterious Chernobyl. Our local guide Igor looks like he’s probably in his early 20’s and begins to list some warnings to us in a thick Ukrainian accent. Don’t take any souvenirs. Don’t touch anything - a plant, a wall, nothing. Don’t lay down for a selfie, try to climb a wall, or get into a building – unless of course you want to pick up radioactive particles, get stopped at a police checkpoint for beta contamination on your way out and risk not going home. The police will absolutely stop you if you are radioactive. He emphasizes absolutely. He was right. On our way out we went through two radiation checkpoints – the second apparently being 10x stronger than the first. We all passed. Photos are allowed he continued but don’t take photos of police or any police checkpoints. It seems tourists think its ok to photograph authorities when traveling abroad even though they never would in their own country, he says a bit more lightheartedly. Other rules included “don’t drink any local water and no fishing or hunting or camping.” I had no intention of hunting or fishing or camping in Chernobyl, but apparently it happens. I admire the tall trees that look like oak lining the modern road we are flying down. There’s no traffic and these golden oak-looking leaves float down all around us as we coast past corn fields. It reminds me of fall in Ohio where I grew up. Ukraine is not only the largest country in Europe but its also known as the breadbasket of Europe and has a huge agricultural industry.

Beth Doane An abandoned home in Chernobyl, Ukraine

A few of the fellow journalists I’m traveling with begin to joke about the American horror movie Chernobyl Diaries as the guide starts a documentary about the incident for us to watch. It quickly becomes clear that no horror movie could ever live up to what happened where we’re headed. Only a little over 30 years ago young men in their 20’s with bright blue eyes and dimples were walking with their children down sidewalks on their way to school, waving, smiling while being filmed not knowing they would be dead in days or that the radiation was already poisoning them from the inside out because even after the accident it was days before authorities notified the local community. Then there were the soldiers who were called in to aid in cleanup. Their noses would bleed and they would sometimes pass out as they walked into 100x the radiation a human body can safely handle without adequate protection. They knew it wasn't safe and soon they would know that many of them would not live much longer. But if they didn’t go in, thousands more might die too. No studies were ever done to determine just how many died. Estimates are at least 6,000.

Beth Doane A dock in Chernobyl, Ukraine

Igor stops the video suddenly as we approach the first checkpoint.

Soldiers stand with crossed arms, their guns hang loosely off their backs. One of them takes my passport and smiles every so slightly as he holds it to my face and squints to confirm resemblance. “Its me…” I say with a small smile back. I’m apparently approved as he makes a swift checkmark on his notepad. To visit Chernobyl you must be on a scheduled tour, which are simple to book through certain operators.

There’s another guide here with a group of polish tourists who tells us he’s taking them in for 4 days – confused we ask where they will stay and he smiles. “We call it our half star hotel” he says. With over 90 abandoned villages and over 2.6k sq kilometers of contaminated (and mostly abandoned) land, it turns out there’s a lot to see. With the ban on hunting, wildlife is also surprisingly abundant. A pack of wild horses that were brought over from the Scandinavians (why I have no idea) roam the woods and trot down overgrown streets where daycares and grocery stores and neighborhoods once were. Other residents include a pack of wolves, lynx, elk, forest deer, and a tame fox named Simon that will walk right up to you if you’re lucky enough to come across him.

Beth Doane An abandoned house in Chernobyl, Ukraine

Some speak of ghosts too. It’s easy to see why. The place feels haunted yet remarkably peaceful.

When residents were told about the disaster they had their children quickly grab their toys and all packed into buses to go to hotels or camps to wait until it was safe to return. They would never return. I shuttered when I learned how these children were also told they had to leave their beloved pets behind only to find out later that soldiers would come and kill every animal they found to prevent the spread of contamination. Apparently the pets could transfer it via their fur.

Despite the horror that occurred here, on this bright fall day Chernobyl feels like a National Park. Roads wind endlessly through pine forests, shrub land and around a sprawling lake. More leaves gather on the edges of the road and the sky is so blue. The woods are silent except for the voices of the few tourists here today that carry eerily on the wind. I think about how much people don’t know about this place. Like how 5000 people still live in “Chernobyl” or that the power plant is still active. That locals have been coming here for years and exploring, yet houses still have belongings in place from the day they were left and remarkably little is taken. That the accident at the plant was not the first – there were others and senior officials who worked there actually said it was just a matter of time before something disastrous happened. That once the Soviet Union fell, Ukraine went through a de-communization process of removing soviet era statues and other symbols of communism yet since Chernobyl is an extraordinary zone, one of the only statues of Lenin left in Ukraine is here.

Beth Doane An abandoned building in Chernobyl

As we walk through the abandoned buildings - the houses with rusted bed frames and the faded children’s toys, the doctors office with the syringe still sitting on the window sill - the lives once lived here hang thick in the air. Chernobyl is an important relic that stands as a haunting reminder. A living museum allowing a rare glimpse into another era, a dark moment in our history made brighter by how the country not only survived but is thriving. Chernobyl is a silent world that is slowly being reclaimed by nature and one that is both moving and unforgettable. See it now while you can. Before thousands more tourists descend and some of the saddest magic you can ever experience is lost forever.

How to Visit Chernobyl:

You must arrange a tour in advance.

Contact:

JC Travel

T: +1 914 348 3823

E: enjoy.ukraine@gmail.com

FB: JC Travel on Facebook

Lviv tourist office

How to Get To Ukraine:

Ukrainian International Airways also known as UIA, is Ukraine’s leading international airline with its hub at the ultra-modern Kyiv Boryspil Airport (KBP). UIA features three classes of service along with legendary Ukrainian hospitality onboard its daily non-stop flights from New York’s JFK airport to Kyiv and easy connecting flights to ten cities throughout Ukraine, and also with onward connections to over 80 destinations around the world. Partnerships with JetBlue and Virgin America allow for easy seamless connections from over 50 gateways in North America. Frequent flyers with UIA can also earn and redeem miles through our Panorama Club frequent flyer program and fly on other international airlines like Air France, Austrian Airlines, KLM, Etihad, and TAP Portugal. UIA also has a tri-lingual reservations staff and booking can be made at 1-800-876-0114, online at www.FlyUIA.com

FB: facebook.com/flyuia.us/

Lviv City Council

1 Rynok Sq

Lviv, Ukraine, 79006

+38 (032) 297-57-70

@lvivtourismoffice

Lviv Convention Bureau

Lviv Convention Bureau 1 Rynok Square Lviv, Ukraine79006 +38 (032) 254-6099 +38 (032) 254-6030 info@lvivconvention.com.ua

@conventionbureaulviv

Where To Stay:

Kyiv – The must stay property is The Opera Hotel; it has old world charm with 5 star rooms and service. The property features great restaurants, bars and spas and is a member of Leading Hotels of the World. Best of all, you’ll enjoy being at the crossroads of Kyiv’s business, cultural and historical districts and walking distance to “Maidan”, the downtown center and home to the orange revolution. The Opera Hotel features the 140 boutique styled and decorated rooms and is a short walk to the Opera House, St. Sophia and St. Vladimir churches. This luxury hotel is spacious yet cozy and all rooms are elegantly appointed with stylish furnishings. If you want a splurge try our one of their suites – Russian, Italian and French are each decorated to reflect world-famous opera compositions from their respective countries, or ask for the Egyptian, American, Moroccan or Japanese suites which evoke the distinctive character of each country and culture.

Opera Hotel Kyiv – Member Leading Hotels of the World

53, B. Khmelnitskogo Street

Kyiv, 01054, Ukraine

Tel: +38 044 581 7070

@OperaHotelKyiv

Lviv- The Leopolis Hotel is a fabulous five star property located in the city center, just a few minutes’ walk to the Market Place, the amazing Opera Theatre, the Vernissage, and St. George’s Cathedral. Whatever you want to see or do or taste in Lviv – everything is located close by Once here, you can easily (and affordably) indulge yourself with luxury and comfort and where one still feels the turn of the century European romance and the city’s old world Bohemian atmosphere. The hotel is located in an authentically restored building that happens to also be a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s a great place to be based and where you can easily explore Lviv’s history, culture and entertainment, and dining options.

The Leopolis hotel features 78 exclusive rooms and suites, all decorated in hues of soft pastel colors in a hotel that just oozes with comfort and coziness. Italian furniture, luxurious interiors and spacious bathrooms will please even the most demanding guests. Satellite TV, wireless internet access, flat screen TVs, luxurious cosmetic sets, round-the-clock room service – all of these will help make your stay as comfortable and memorable as possible.