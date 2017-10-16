Beyond the Scoreboard

As athletes, we condition ourselves to push beyond the physical limits that our instincts place before us. When our bodies tell us no, our rigidly trained minds convince us otherwise. We choose to push through; we choose to never give up.

Many times sports teams are simplified down to the numbers; the number of players, the number of shots, the numbers on the scoreboard, the number of wins, and the number of losses. These numbers seemingly all blend together. But the commitment, passion, and the devotion that was and is Stevenson University Field Hockey will always remain.

June 2016 marked the start of head Coach Laurel Martin’s journey in choosing to never give up. Diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer after an annual mammogram, there were no previous indications to prepare her for this.

Living a healthy lifestyle, the previous 1996 Olympic Field Hockey player was unexpectedly thrown into a double mastectomy. Her journey included four other surgeries due to complications and a lifetime of change.

“No other women in my family has ever encountered breast cancer, going into an annual mammogram I had no idea the immense impact it would have on the next year of my life” explained Martin.

“When I was diagnosed immediately I reflected back on the team as well as when I was a player. Countless times I have ran these girls, pushed these girls and pushed myself to reach beyond what seemed possible in the moment, I knew that this would be no different” she continued.

Coach Martin never missed a single game or a single practice that season.

There were some days that were harder than others. Some days that as players we knew we would need to carry the weight for a coach who had carried us to success so many times before.

Exhausted, she still led our team to an incredible season and never once complained. She never let her conditions get in the way of her success as a coach or the success of the team she held so close to her heart.

Through pouring rain, blistering sun, and the biting cold the team fought to not only endure, but to conquer the negative state of mind so easy to fall into during unfavorable conditions. Following in coach's’ footsteps, we fought endlessly that season.

Her daughter, Senior Midfielder and starting Captain Kali Martin explains “Reflecting back on the years I have dedicated to this team, the wins and the losses are not what resonates with me. What is clear, is receiving an encouraging pat on the back given when I was bent over the sideline feeling that I had nothing left to give.

I can visualize the incredible women believing in me when I couldn’t find the strength to believe in myself, the screams and cheers in excitement, and the tears shed in disappointment; the support of a coach that loves her team and the game more than anything.

We are a team with a story. Though we have the commonality of our sport, we are all so uniquely different. Each member is independently battling all of life’s demons. Parents have been lost, family members and coaches struggling with cancer, individuals facing life-threatening injuries potentially ending their collegiate athletic career.

Our team is constantly being pulled in a million directions, yet choosing to stay together. The mindset and the incredible strength behind each and every single one of the girls on this team, and the leadership of our coach, is where our core values can be found.