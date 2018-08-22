'Big Bang Theory' Finally Coming To An End After 12-Season Run

The end is near for “Big Bang Theory.”
Producers Warner Bros. Television announced Wednesday that Season 12 of the beloved sitcom, which premieres Sept. 24 on CBS, will be its last.
“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement sent to HuffPost.
The show will conclude next May with a 279 episode run, according to the statement, which will make it the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history.
The news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to fans, given that creator Chuck Lorre said earlier this month that he was amazed the show was still on.
“We never really figured to be at year 11, let alone what’s going to happen after 12. One could easily presume that would be the end of the series but I’m just amazed we’re here,” Lorre said at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, per The Hollywood Reporter.
The show has received 52 Emmy nominations and has 10 wins so far.
Some Twitter users made it clear they’re ready for the series to be sucked into the black hole that is cancellation.
Yet some fans are sad to see it go.
Regardless of how one may feel, there seems only one appropriate way to say goodbye to this show — bye-zinga.