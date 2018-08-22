'Big Bang Theory' Finally Coming To An End After 12-Season Run

The end is near for “Big Bang Theory.”

Producers Warner Bros. Television announced Wednesday that Season 12 of the beloved sitcom, which premieres Sept. 24 on CBS, will be its last.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement sent to HuffPost.

The show will conclude next May with a 279 episode run, according to the statement, which will make it the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history.

The news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to fans, given that creator Chuck Lorre said earlier this month that he was amazed the show was still on.

“We never really figured to be at year 11, let alone what’s going to happen after 12. One could easily presume that would be the end of the series but I’m just amazed we’re here,” Lorre said at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show has received 52 Emmy nominations and has 10 wins so far.

Some Twitter users made it clear they’re ready for the series to be sucked into the black hole that is cancellation.

but once BIG BANG THEORY is gone what sitcom are strangers going to reference to let me know that we have nothing in common and could never possibly be friends??? https://t.co/VzFQZDtLzG — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) August 22, 2018

They finally solved The Big Bang Theory.. they realized it was never funny, so it's ending after the 12 season. — SHANIE BOY™ (@Shane_Rodenbeck) August 22, 2018

Sure sex is great but have you heard that the BIG BANG THEORY is finally ending? — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) August 22, 2018

The Big Bang Theory has been on for 12 seasons or 1.76 episodes if you cut out the laugh track. — Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) August 22, 2018

The Big Bang Theory to End After 12th Season, as CBS Fails to Renew its Contract with Satan. — Nano Horror (@tweetsthecreeps) August 22, 2018

Yet some fans are sad to see it go.

I know I'm in the minority but I've always loved The Big Bang Theory and will be sad to see it go. pic.twitter.com/C2y6Lrt2Uw — Megan (@sassyfangirl55) August 22, 2018

Sure, the last few seasons haven't been nearly as funny as season 1, but am I still going to miss The Big Bang Theory??



BAZINGA!!! pic.twitter.com/e9yfKDoU9v — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) August 22, 2018

I love The Big Bang Theory and I will not be silenced pic.twitter.com/entAEHVDlp — Ira (@ira) August 22, 2018

I woke up grumpy AF then I saw that The Big Bang Theory is ending it's run after season 12 so now I guess I'll just stay grumpy forever. — WhatserName™ (@IamEveryDayPpl) August 22, 2018

I have been a fan of The Big Bang Theory since the beginning. All the hates people are throwing at the show now, seriously? You could have just leave it if it wasn’t your cup of tea. Its been more than a decade and I love it more every season. This finale news is 💔 — Comeback EXO! (@smol_soo12) August 22, 2018