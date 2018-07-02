“Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco and equestrian Karl Cook tied the knot over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony in Southern California.

Cuoco’s co-star and former boyfriend, Johnny Galecki, was there to witness the nuptials.

“Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night,” Galecki wrote in a caption for a photo of him holding hands with Cuoco in her wedding dress. “So much love for you both.”

Galecki also posted a photo of himself flanked by the newly wedded couple that hilariously cropped out most of Cuoco.

“Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much @normancook & @mrtankcook So moved by tonight,” he wrote.

Cuoco and Galecki secretly dated each other for two years during the filming of their hit CBS show, but they didn’t open up about the relationship until after it was over.

“It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together,” Cuoco told CBS Watch magazine back in 2010. “We were so protective of ourselves and the show and didn’t want anything to ruin that. But that also made it sad, too.”

She added: “That’s not the kind of relationship I want ― I don’t want to be hiding. We couldn’t do anything. It wasn’t as fun as we wanted it to be. Everyone was always asking, and we deny-deny-denied. And I’m like, ‘Why am I denying this person that I love?’ It took a little bit of a toll on me and I think it did for him, too ... We knew how to keep it deep inside and never bring it on that set, ever.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco attend Annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 11, in Santa Monica.

Rumors swirled that the two would date again after Cuoco split from her first husband, professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting, but the co-stars repeatedly denied they were together (despite being married on the show).

Instead, Cuoco found love with her now-husband, Karl Cook, at a horse show in 2016. Cook proposed to the actress on her 32nd birthday after nearly two years together.

Given their shared love of horses, it was only fitting that the two got married at horse stables near San Diego.

At the ceremony, Cuoco wore a stunning, custom Reem Acra dress with a cape, then changed into a lace jumpsuit by Tadashi Shoji.

