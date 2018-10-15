'Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar Is 'Really Happy' About India's Anti-Gay Law Repeal

Kunal Nayyar couldn’t be prouder that his visit to India coincided with that nation’s historic decision to decriminalize homosexuality.

The “Big Bang Theory” star, who was born in England but raised in New Delhi, shared details of his recent trip in a Monday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

DeGeneres pointed out that Nayyar happened to be in India when the country repealed a colonial-era law banning consensual gay sex. Recalling his days at an all-boys’ school in New Delhi, the 37-year-old actor said he believes the ruling will have a huge impact on future generations of LGBTQ people in India.

“I remember knowing some people who [were] in the closet, because they did not have an avenue to come out,” he told the host. “I kept thinking, ‘How stupid is it that a government decides to choose who you can love?’ It never made sense to me, actually.”

He continued: “No one can tell you who to love, right? Really, love chooses. You don’t get to choose.”

Later in the interview, Nayyar spoke about having to rock a mustache for his forthcoming movie, “Think Like a Dog,” which was shot in New Orleans over the summer. Though the actor captured the look for posterity on his Instagram, he opted not to keep it after shooting on the film wrapped because it rendered him unrecognizable to fans.

He didn’t mince words about “The Big Band Theory” coming to an end after 12 successful seasons, and said he was already “bittersweet” about filming the final 11 episodes.

“I’m still trying to process all of it, because it’s been such a big part of my life,” he said. Though he was tight-lipped about rumors his character, Raj Koothrappali, would be granted a spin-off, he pointed out that he and his cast mates will shoot the series finale on April 30, 2019, which also happens to be his birthday.