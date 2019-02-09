Fans of “Big Little Lies” can rejoice now that HBO has announced the premiere of its second season.

Season 2 will premiere in June, HBO announced on Friday. Reese Witherspoon, one of the stars of the series, shared an Instagram picture of a reunited cast this week.

“Keep your friends close, and your happy hour crew closer,” the actress wrote.

Witherspoon stars in the award-winning HBO series alongside actors Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård and Adam Scott. Veteran actress Meryl Streep joined the cast for its second season.

The first season, based on the book of the same title by Liane Moriarty, follows the mothers of Monterey, California, whose children all attend the same school.

During a Television Critics Association panel on Friday, “Big Little Lies” writer and creator David E. Kelley said he and the cast had agreed that Season 2 would only happen if it would be “compelling enough that it will rise up to the first year,” The Hollywood Reporter reported.

“We met and talked about what the stories were. We were very unflinching and candid with each other about ones we thought were viable and the ones we thought were not good enough,” he continued. “We didn’t finally agree to set sail until we had the commitment, en banc, from all of us, that this was storytelling we all felt passionate about.”