Big Picture Thinking: How Taking A Bird’s Eye View Can Change Your Time Management Habits For The Better

There are some mornings at GaijinWorks International Business Coaching where I wake up and feel like I’m being pulled in too many directions. If you run your own business, there’s a lot of input coming in at once—whether that’s from people on your team, your clients, your coach, your family or your own stimulated mind. Frankly, it can be a bit overwhelming.

So what’s a busy woman like you to do?

Choose to not let it get that far.

How, you ask?

By taking a bird’s eye view of things. Instead of being bogged down by the minutiae, soar above it and see the forest through the trees . It’s more productive to step back for a minute. Fly above all of those challenges you have throughout the day, all of those items on your to-do list, and give yourself a chance to breathe.

Discovering how you can be most productive in your work day

When a bird is high in the sky, it almost looks like it’s floating, doesn’t it? You may be tempted to start the day by jumping from small task to small task, like a squirrel darting from branch to branch. Instead follow the path of the bird and float above it all in the moments before you begin to work.