03/22/2018 05:04 pm ET

These Are The Biggest Marches In U.S. History

On the eve of the "March for Our Lives," here's a look at other moments when Americans spoke out en masse.
By Jenna Amatulli and Gabriela Landazuri Saltos

On Feb. 14, a lone gunman entered the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and took 17 lives.

Since that day, thousands of Americans have stood up to say “enough is enough” when it comes to the country’s gun violence problem. Student survivors from Parkland are forming groupswriting letters and giving speeches ― all to implore Congress for gun reform now.

These student survivors and others affected by gun violence have also spearheaded the “March for Our Lives,” a demonstration in Washington, D.C., to show lawmakers the sheer volume of Americans in favor of gun control.

Participation in Saturday’s protest is expected to reach well into the thousands, continuing our tradition of banding together to prove a point, share our thoughts or plead a case to our government.

Just last year, the Women’s March drew in roughly half a million people. As a reminder of exactly what our country is capable of, let’s take a look back on that and other massive marches in American history:

  • March for Jobs and Freedom in Washington, D.C., 1963
    Robert W. Kelley via Getty Images
    Leaders of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, including Martin Luther King Jr., demonstrate on Aug. 28, 1963 in Washington, D.C.
  • NBC via Getty Images
    Crowds gather at the National Mall during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
  • Anti-Vietnam War protest in Washington, D.C., 1969
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    The U.S. Capitol looms in the background as thousands march along Pennsylvania Avenue on Nov. 15, 1969 for the Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam.
  • Bettmann via Getty Images
    Aerial view of thousands gathered during the Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam.
  • Anti-Nuclear March in New York City, 1982
    New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
    Masses of people gather in New York City's Central Park for an anti-nuclear demonstration on June 12, 1982.
  • New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
    People filled Central Park during the event.
  • March for Lesbian, Gay, and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation in Washington, D.C., 1993
    Mark Reinstein via Getty Images
    The March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay, and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation was a large political rally that took place in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 1993. 
  • Mark Reinstein via Getty Images
    Organizers estimated that 1,000,000 attended the march.
  • Million Man March in Washington, D.C., 1995
    Porter Gifford/RETIRED via Getty Images
    Attendees at the Million Man March raise their fists in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16, 1995.
  • RICHARD ELLIS via Getty Images
    The "Million Man March," called by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, was intended as a day for black men to unite and pledge self-reliance and commitment to their families and communities.
  • Million Woman March in Philadelphia, 1997
    TOM MIHALEK via Getty Images
    African-American women at the Million Woman March on Oct. 25, 1997 in Philadelphia.
  • TOM MIHALEK via Getty Images
    Approximately 300,000 people packed the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia for the Million Woman March.
  • March for Women’s Lives in Washington, D.C., 2004
    Reuters Photographer / Reuters
    With the U.S. Capitol in the background, thousands of pro-choice supporters take part in the March For Women's Lives on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2004.
  • Reuters Photographer / Reuters
    Pro-choice protesters hold up signs on April 25, 2004.
  • People's Climate March in New York City, 2014
    Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
    People shouts slogans while they march through Times Square in New York City on Sept. 21, 2014 to call for solutions to climate change.
  • Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
    The international day of action on climate change brought hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets of New York City, easily exceeding organizers' hopes for the largest protest on the issue in history.
  • Women’s March on Washington, D.C., 2017
    Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
    People gather for the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017, the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
  • Bryan Woolston / Reuters
    Hundreds of thousands march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March on Washington.
