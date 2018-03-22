These Are The Biggest Marches In U.S. History

On Feb. 14, a lone gunman entered the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and took 17 lives.

Since that day, thousands of Americans have stood up to say “enough is enough” when it comes to the country’s gun violence problem. Student survivors from Parkland are forming groups, writing letters and giving speeches ― all to implore Congress for gun reform now.

These student survivors and others affected by gun violence have also spearheaded the “March for Our Lives,” a demonstration in Washington, D.C., to show lawmakers the sheer volume of Americans in favor of gun control.

Participation in Saturday’s protest is expected to reach well into the thousands, continuing our tradition of banding together to prove a point, share our thoughts or plead a case to our government.

Just last year, the Women’s March drew in roughly half a million people. As a reminder of exactly what our country is capable of, let’s take a look back on that and other massive marches in American history: