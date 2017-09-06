There are so many reasons why children today should learn a second (or third) language.
For starters, bilingual children “perform higher on average on tests that involve multi-tasking, creative thinking or problem solving,” according to Bilingual Kidspot. They’re also more adaptive to new environments and are more comfortable stepping outside of their comfort zone. Plus, the benefits will stem into their adult life, as employers are more and more likely to seek employees who speak a second language.
The good news is there are so many tools available to help you raise a bilingual child, like colorful picture books, short stories and first word books. Because Spanish is the second most-spoken language in the country, it’s important to set them up for success from the start.
Below, check out nine of our favorite Spanish-English children’s books, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.