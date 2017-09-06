There are so many reasons why children today should learn a second (or third) language.

For starters, bilingual children “perform higher on average on tests that involve multi-tasking, creative thinking or problem solving,” according to Bilingual Kidspot. They’re also more adaptive to new environments and are more comfortable stepping outside of their comfort zone. Plus, the benefits will stem into their adult life, as employers are more and more likely to seek employees who speak a second language.

The good news is there are so many tools available to help you raise a bilingual child, like colorful picture books, short stories and first word books. Because Spanish is the second most-spoken language in the country, it’s important to set them up for success from the start.

Below, check out nine of our favorite Spanish-English children's books

1 "First 100 Words Bilingual" (Spanish Edition) by Roger Priddy With over 100 eye-catching pictures of toys, pets, food, and more, children will be quick to recognize these everyday items.

2 "I Love To Eat Fruits And Vegetables" by Shelley Admont This book offers side-by-side Spanish and English text to make it easy to understand and read.

3 "Zapata: Colors/Colores" by Patty Rodriguez This little book of wonder will teach your little one colors in both Spanish and English, while educating them on Emiliano Zapata, a leading figure in the Mexican Revolution.

4 "Besos For Baby" by Jen Arena This adorable book proves that love is a universal language.

5 "Marisol McDonald Doesn't Match" by Monica Brown This book is all about embracing individuality, while providing both English and Spanish text to follow along.

6 "Counting With/Contando Con Frida" by Patty Rodriguez Introduce your little one to bilingual counting with the iconic feminist Frida Kahlo.

7 "El Perro con Sombrero: A Bilingual Doggy Tale" by Derek Taylor Kent Follow along on this pup's courageous journey through bright illustrations, easy humor, and a feel-good lesson.

8 "My Big Book of Spanish Words" by Rebecca Emberley This is the perfect read for a child's first introduction to dual languages.

9 "Perro Grande, Perro Pequeño" by P.D. Eastman This is a simple yet thought-provoking story about multiculturalism.