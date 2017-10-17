Bill Cosby Accusers Demand He, Polanski Be Kicked Out Of Academy With Weinstein

Two of the more than 50 women who have accused comedian Bill Cosby of sexual assault are demanding he and film producer Roman Polanski be immediately removed from the Academy of Motion Pictures.

The letter, sent to Academy executives John Bailey and Teni Melidonian and obtained by HuffPost, asks for the removal of the two men following the Academy’s decision to kick Harvey Weinstein out after dozens of women came forward with stories of the film producer sexually harassing or assaulting them.

“It is our understanding that (the accused and now prosecuted) rapist Bill Cosby, and convicted pedophile rapist Roman Polanski are still members of the Academy in ‘good standing,’” the letter, sent by representatives of victims Lousia Mortiz and Carla Ferrigno, said. “We are baffled by this dilemma.”

By removing Weinstein but allowing Cosby and Polanski to stay in the Academy, the board has committed “negligent hypocrisy” that has allowed these members to prey on “the young men and women in our industry,” the letter said.

“These two men are the pioneers of this heinous behavior for our generation,” the letter added. “Please expel them.”