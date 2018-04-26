NEWS
Hollywood Celebrities React To Bill Cosby Guilty Verdict

Rose McGowan, Terry Crews and other celebs all had something to say.
By David Moye

Comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty on Thursday in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, but the verdict’s also being felt in Hollywood.

Many celebrities tweeted after the news broke to express their belief that justice was served.

 

Still, Patricia Arquette couldn’t help but point out an inconvenient truth.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

