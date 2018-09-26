1 / 41 Andrea Constand

<span style="color: #666666;">Constand alleged that she visited the comedian at his Cheltenham home in January 2004. NBC News reported that she </span><a style="color: #0088cc;text-decoration: none;" href="http://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/celebrity/why-are-old-assault-claims-against-bill-cosby-back-n250161" target="_hplink">claimed Cosby had given her pills</a><span style="color: #666666;"> that he said were "herbal medication." </span><a style="color: #0088cc;text-decoration: none;" href="http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/crime/cosby-hit-sex-assault-suit" target="_hplink">According to The Smoking Gun</a><span style="color: #666666;">, she claimed that after she took the pills, Cosby "laid her down on a sofa and proceeded to sexually assault her. She awoke hours later to discover her clothes and undergarments in disarray," when she said "she was greeted by a bathrobe-clad Cosby."</span><a style="color: #0088cc;text-decoration: none;" href="http://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/celebrity/why-are-old-assault-claims-against-bill-cosby-back-n250161" target="_hplink">Constand filed a lawsuit against Cosby</a><span style="color: #666666;"> in Nov. 2006. Thirteen other women, 12 of whom asked to remain anonymous, are mentioned in court papers as Jane Doe witnesses. The case was settled out of court that November. </span><a style="color: #0088cc;text-decoration: none;" href="http://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/celebrity/why-are-old-assault-claims-against-bill-cosby-back-n250161" target="_hplink">Read more here</a><span style="color: #666666;">.</span>

Ron Bull/Toronto Star