Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will not be removed.
In a statement to CBS, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said that it “does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame” because “they are intended to be permanent.”
The disgraced comedian was declared a “sexually violent predator” on Tuesday and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. Earlier this year, Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former women’s basketball coach at Temple University in Philadelphia, where Cosby was a trustee, major donor and alumnus.
“The stars only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments,” the statement said. “It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations.”
In 2014, Cosby’s star was vandalized with the word “rapist” written several times in purple marker. At the time, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told Variety that they would prefer people “project their anger” at honorees “in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark.”