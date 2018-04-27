Bill Cosby Publicist Invokes Emmett Till In Calling Cosby's Accusers Liars

Bill Cosby was found guilty of three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday, but that hasn’t stopped his publicists from doing everything they can to undermine his accusers.

In a Friday interview with “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopolous, Cosby’s publicists went so far as to compare the disgraced comedian to Emmett Till, the black teenager who was mutilated and murdered in Mississippi in 1955.

Q: "You're saying all these women ... are all 60 women lying?"



Bill Cosby’s publicist: "Since when are all people honest? Since when are all women honest? We can take a look at Emmett Till for example." pic.twitter.com/DJNSEjocAO — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 27, 2018

“This became a public lynching,” Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said on the program.

“You’re saying all these women, all 60 women, are lying?” Stephanopolous asked.

“May I ask a question?” Cosby spokeswoman Ebonee Benson said. “Since when are all people honest? Since when are all women honest? We can take a look at Emmett Till, for example. Not all people are honest.”

Till, who was 14 when he died, was lynched after a white woman falsely claimed that he had briefly and crudely accosted her. His death and the acquittal of his accused killers became a symbol of how the American justice system places far less value on black lives. The woman recently admitted she’d lied.

Stephanopolous appeared visibly frustrated by Benson’s response.

Wyatt then went after lawyer Gloria Allred, who has been representing Cosby’s accusers.

“What Gloria Allred was able to do, what she did, was take a salt-and-pepper shaker — she shaked out a lot of salt and sprinkled in a little black pepper,” Wyatt said. “And the south came east. And that’s what we saw.”