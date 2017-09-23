Bill Maher believes there’s a simple explanation for why “fast-talking city slicker” President Donald Trump reportedly cut a deal with Democrats over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program earlier this month.

And on Friday’s “Real Time,” the comedian said it’s contained within the children’s book, The Town Mouse and The Country Mouse, (which Maher called “The City Mouse and the Country Mouse” during the segment) about two mice that “learn that you’re either one or the other, city or country.”

“Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, they’re city mice, and that’s who a consummate New Yorker like Donald Trump relates to,” said Maher.

Trump’s disillusionment with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) was “not really political,” he added, but had more to do with where they were from.

“It’s just that for the first 70 years of his life he would never be caught dead hanging around with a traveling Bible salesman like Paul Ryan or a corny, countrified goober like Mitch McConnell,” said Maher.