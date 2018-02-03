Bill Maher Mocks Devin Nunes’ Memo As Nothing More Than 'A Facebook Post'

Bill Maher took aim at House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) on Friday night’s broadcast of “Real Time.”

Maher suggested that a memo drafted by Nunes’ staff which alleges the FBI and the Justice Department inappropriately spied on President Donald Trump’s campaign team was “not an intelligence document.”

Instead, Maher likened the dossier — which Nunes released Friday after Trump declassified it — to “a Facebook post that you briefly skim before clicking unfriend.”

“Republicans talk about this memo like it’s some smoking gun piece of evidence that they uncovered,” said Maher. “No. They wrote it. They uncovered it in their printer.”

