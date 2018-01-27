On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time,” the comedian said that if Trump kept on insisting it was true then he had to explain “why the single most consistent thing in his whole life is he loves to pick fights with black people.”

“Of all his myriad insanities, if I had to pick one line for his tombstone it would be ‘Here Lies Donald Trump: Picked Fights With Black People,’” quipped Maher.

“Think of the list,” he said, before reeling off the names of people that Trump has attacked over the years.

“Is it just a coincidence that he’s perpetually pissed off at the NBA and NFL but golfers and hockey players never seem to bother him?” asked Maher, before lightheartedly suggesting another group of people that Trump may like to aim his anger at instead.