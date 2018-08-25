Bill Maher used the name of President Donald Trump’s longtime foe Hillary Clinton to poke fun at the chaos enveloping the White House on Friday’s “Real Time.”

“You’ve heard of Black Friday? This week we had Orange Tuesday. They are rolling up the members of the Trump crime family,” said Maher, as he picked apart this week’s conviction of Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort on eight charges and the guilty plea of the president’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to a slew of others.

Maher further noted how Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) — who were the first two members of Congress to back Trump’s presidential campaign — have now also been respectively indicted for alleged insider trading and campaign finance violations.

“So many Republicans going to jail, who’s going to be left to lock up Hillary?” Maher asked. “If they lock up any more white Republicans the white NFL players are going to start taking a knee.”