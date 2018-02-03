Bill Maher To Trump Fans: Just Admit He Duped You About Mexico Border Wall

Bill Maher wants Donald Trump’s supporters to confess that the president duped them over his U.S.-Mexico border wall campaign promise.

“Just admit you got conned when you actually thought that Blob the Builder was going to erect the Eighth Wonder of the World for free and Mexico would pick up the check,” Maher said on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time.”

“C’mon man, we’ve all been there. You bought weed in the park and when you got home, it was pine needles and oregano,” he added.

Maher later broke down why Trump’s supporters don’t actually need the southern border barrier. Because “everything that wall represents — the bigotry, the racism, the ignorance, the paranoia — is already in your heart,” he said.