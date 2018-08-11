QAnon conspiracy theorists bore the brunt of Bill Maher’s frustration on Friday.

The “Real Time” host spent more than seven minutes ridiculing those who believe that President Donald Trump is actually on a longterm mission to uncover a cabal of elite liberal and Hollywood pedophiles.

“If Trump supporters don’t want us to call them stupid, they have to stop coming up with things like Q,” said Maher.

“That’s right, Donald Trump was just posing as a disgusting pervert for the last half-century to gain credibility so he could go after the real perverts now,” he sarcastically added.

The comedian then flipped the script and jokingly claimed he was Q — the anonymous internet poster who started the theory — before using mind control techniques to convince Trump supporters to do one thing this November.