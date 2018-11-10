COMEDY
Bill Maher Lists All The Ways Donald Trump Is Like A Dictator

“You are a narcissist who likes to see his name and face on buildings."
By Lee Moran

In the week before the 2016 presidential election, comedian Bill Maher warned of the “slow-moving right-wing coup” that he claimed was taking over America.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time,” Maher said this was the week it started “moving a little faster”— with President Donald Trump’s appointment of his “personal protector” Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general.

Maher then reviewed his 2017 “dictator checklist” to make his point:

“You are a narcissist who likes to see his name and face on buildings. You appoint family members to positions of power. You hold rallies even when you’re not running, and they are scary. You talk about jailing the press and political opponents.”

Check out the full list here: 

