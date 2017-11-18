Bill Maher got into the holiday spirit early on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time.”

To mark his last show until January, the comedian took inspiration from Charles Dickens’ novella A Christmas Carol to imagine how it could all have turned out so differently for President Donald Trump.

“Since Donald Trump is truly the Ebenezer Scrooge of our time ― angry, rich, and hard to look at ― maybe tonight I could play the part of the ghost and show Trump an alternative reality of what his life could have been if he weren’t such a shit-head,” joked Maher.

He then proceeded to play out old interviews in which Trump said he didn’t want to make “tremendous amounts of money,” that he wanted to enjoy his life, that he believed in luck and actually chose love over work.

After speculating that Trump had changed due to “spending the last 20 years watching Fox News,” Maher concluded by asking: “Is it too late to bring back the old Trump?”