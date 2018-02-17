COMEDY
Bill Maher: Donald Trump Is 'Plainly A Traitor Who Doesn't Defend His Own Country'

The "Real Time" host also posed a question for Trump's supporters.

Bill Maher posed a question for President Donald Trump’s supporters on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time.”

“What is left for you?” Maher asked, after dissecting the day’s earlier news that special counsel Robert Mueller had indicted 13 Russians and three Russian entities for allegedly seeking to boost Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

“(Trump is) plainly a traitor who doesn’t defend his own country,” claimed Maher.

The comedian went on to note how Trump this week backtracked on his campaign pledge not to cut certain programs in the budget.

“These Trump supporters, they’re not conservatives,” said Maher. “They’re Drew Barrymore in ’50 First Dates.’ If you lose your memory every night it all starts to make sense.”

