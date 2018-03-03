COMEDY
Bill Maher Brutally Dissects The Trump Administration's Week Of Chaos

"All this chaos makes it very difficult for the NRA to run the country."
By Lee Moran

Bill Maher broke down the string of setbacks that President Donald Trump’s administration has suffered in the last week on Friday’s “Real Time.”

“So much crazy shit happened I’m just gonna have to go through it chronologically,” the comedian said.

From White House communications director Hope Hicks’ resignation to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s security clearance downgrade and the president’s apparent flip on gun control.

“All this chaos makes it very difficult for the NRA to run the country,” quipped Maher. 

Check out the full monologue above.

