Bill Maher: Fox News Is 'The Enema Of The People'

Bill Maher took President Donald Trump to task over his relentless attacks on the press during his opening monologue on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time.”

The comedian also gave the president’s favorite cable network, Fox News, a brand new nickname.

“This week he (Trump) held two of his hillbilly Nuremberg rallies. It’s scary to people in this profession, he calls the media the ‘enemy of the people,’” said Maher. “Except of course, for Fox News. They’re so far up his ass they’re the ‘enema of the people.’”

“We live in a country now where reporting reality gets attacked because it threatens the fantasy world created by the cult leader,” he added.