Bill Maher Shreds Fox News’ Coverage Of The Migrant Caravan

Bill Maher called out Fox News for its reporting on the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico on Friday.

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host accused the conservative network of fear-mongering with its coverage of the thousands of “desperate” people from Central America who are currently heading for the U.S.

“They are over a thousand miles away, they are mostly women and children,” Maher noted. “On Fox News, they are tracking them minute-by-minute like an Uber driver coming up.”

“Can’t we be a little kinder?” he asked.