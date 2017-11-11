Bill Maher Roasts Jared Kushner And The Rest Of Donald Trump's 'Best People'

“Real Time” host Bill Maher checked in on how key members of President Donald Trump’s administration were faring in their roles on Friday night.

And the comedian wasn’t happy with what he found.

“They call Jared Kushner ‘Trump’s boy wonder’ because what anyone sees in him, boy, really makes you wonder,” joked Maher, as he dissected what Trump’s son-in-law has accomplished with his wide portfolio of responsibilities.

“He’s done nothing,” summarized Maher.

Noting how Trump had vowed during his 2016 election campaign to recruit “the best people” for his administration, Maher then examined the other hires — and concluded much the same.

“There’s just no rules anymore,” said Maher. “These are the best people? ‘Hot dog on a stick’ goes through a more rigorous vetting process.”