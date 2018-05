Bill Maher reprised his spoof “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” comedy bit on Friday to poke fun at Michael Cohen, the embattled personal attorney to President Donald Trump.

“The Real Time with Bill Maher” host imagined the kind of things that Cohen may say, in the unlikely event he was ever asked to take part in Us Weekly’s regular feature.

“My kids use air quotes when they call me ‘a lawyer,’” joked Maher, before delivering a series of other brutal quips.