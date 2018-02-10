Bill Maher Suggests Why Mike Pence May Not Be Enjoying The Winter Olympics

Bill Maher questions whether Vice President Mike Pence is actually having fun at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time,” the comedian joked about the games being a “great thing” where “all nations can come together.” “Even the shithole countries,” he added.

But Maher wondered whether Pence, who is representing President Donald Trump’s administration at the games, was really enjoying himself.

“He’s there now, doesn’t like it,” said Maher. “Foreigners playing in the snow, it’s you know. He doesn’t want to see Mexicans on ice, he wants to see ICE on Mexicans.”