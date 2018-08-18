Bill Maher took great delight in dissecting President Donald Trump’s broken-down relationship with former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman on Friday’s “Real Time.”

“Not such a good week for the president,” the comedian said. “He lost his one black friend.”

Manigault Newman this week infuriated Trump with the release of conversations that she secretly recorded during her time working for his administration, which is the subject of a tell-all book she is currently promoting.

Maher reminded his audience how “Apprentice” alum Manigault Newman had previously defended Trump “a million times” and also lied for the president, but joked, “she’s our asshole now. I’ll take anything I can get, gladly.”