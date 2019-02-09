Bill Maher Breaks Down Why Republicans Are 'The Problem'

Bill Maher picked apart on Friday the argument made by former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz that both main political parties are to blame for the state of the country.

The “Real Time” host explained why Schultz, who is considering a run for president in 2020 as an independent, was wrong — and why Republicans were solely responsible.

“Both parties are not extreme,” said Maher, who in one bit used a Venn diagram to make his point. The GOP is “the problem,” he insisted, citing research results.

“It’s a stupid person’s idea of a smart thing to say,” he added. “It’s a cheat that says you’re above it all when you’re really just too lazy to tell shit from Shinola.”

Check out the segment here: