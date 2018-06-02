Bill Maher Calls Roseanne's Ugly Tweet 'Abhorrent, Bordering On Presidential'

“Real Time’s” Bill Maher took a few cutting swipes at his pal Roseanne Barr — and Donald Trump — on Friday over the racist tweet that got Barr’s sitcom canceled. Her tweets were “so full of racism, conspiracy theories and personal attacks they were described as abhorrent, bordering on presidential,” Maher quipped.

He also joked that she admitted having “multiple personalities and, unfortunately, one of them is quite a racist.” He added: “It’s also not a mystery to me that a person with mental illness could be taken in by a party that has lost its mind.”

Maher also addressed the Samantha Bee dustup, in which she called first daughter Ivanka Trump the “C” word. “Half the country wants Roseanne to go away forever, and half the country wants Samantha Bee to go away forever … so much for wanting more female voices in television,” Maher quipped.

He then blasted Trump, that “whiny little bitch,” for making the Roseanne tweet controversy about the “real victim — him” and demanding an apology from ABC for “the horrible statements said about me.” This “guy could tweet about the Hawaii volcano and he’d make it about him,” Maher scoffed. “‘I’m orange and gassy! Where’s my headline?’”