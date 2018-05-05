Bill Maher Shreds 'Baghdad Bob' Sarah Huckabee Sanders Over Her 'Bulls**t'

Bill Maher believes the White House daily press briefings have had their day.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host groaned at the outrage over fellow comedian Michelle Wolf’s speech at last weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner — who he said “did a great job.”

Critics have suggested the association should stop inviting comedians to host the event, but Maher disagreed and proposed the White House instead scrap its daily press briefing, conducted by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“I heard from people in the press this week that they’re just fed up with Sarah Huckabee Sanders at this point,” said Maher.

“We know this is the lyingest administration ever,” he added. “What is the point of going into this room every day and having this Baghdad Bob person just tell you this bullshit that you know is bullshit and she knows is bullshit? They should walk out en masse and make a statement.”