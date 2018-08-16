This Viral Video With Bill Murray In The Background Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

We could watch this viral video featuring Bill Murray over and over and over.

The “Groundhog Day” star agreed to play an impromptu part in comedian Dan White’s spoof skit when the two met at the BTN Big10K running event in Chicago on Sunday.

White, in the bit he shared to Twitter on Monday, proudly reels off Murray’s accomplishments as the actor walks behind him. A dream of White’s is about to come true, but then the unthinkable happens.

No spoilers, so check out the 21-second video here:

Yes. White takes what appears to be a terrifying (but planned) tumble seconds before fulfilling his wish of shouting out, “Live From New York, It’s Saturday Night Live” with the television and movie legend.

By early Thursday, the video had garnered more than 1.1 million views.

“This happened because Bill Murray is the nicest guy you’ll ever meet,” said White, 29, who was working at the race where Murray was grand marshal. “I figured I’d never meet him again, so I might as well ask him to do dumbest bit I could think of.”

White told HuffPost via email that Murray responded to his idea and his promise the video would “be funny” in “the most hilarious, genuine way possible” ― by saying he didn’t care.

They “nailed” the take on the first try, and Murray’s glasses salute “is the funniest thing to me,” said White.

White said he suffered for his art by “jacking up” his wrist and skinning his leg “pretty bad” in the fall. Murray was “a little surprised by how hard” he’d committed himself, he said, but “knew it was coming and agreed.”

Some viewers initially believed White’s stumble was real and offered messages of sympathy.

White said he “never set out to deceive.” He said “the joke should be pretty obvious in a few seconds of surfing my Twitter feed where everything is just weird comedy and there’s literally no truth to anything I tweet.”

Such as this previous comedy fall:

And this one:

Enjoy the beautiful Thursday everyone! ☀️😎 pic.twitter.com/pMBcQyFrP7 — Dan White (@atdanwhite) August 9, 2018