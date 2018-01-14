Bill Murray Slays As The 'Bannon Cannon' On 'Saturday Night Live'

Bill Murray returned to his old “Saturday Night Live” stomping grounds to do Steve Bannon in the program’s cold open the way Bannon has never been done before.

The sketch scorched Bannon, “shithole” diplomacy and even journalist Michael Wolff in an “SNL” take on “Joe In The Morning.”

Before Bannon pops up and pulls off his grim reaper hood to reveal Murray’s old familiar face, Wolff (played by Fred Armisen, another show alum) gets a grilling on Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. Mika Brzezinski (Kate McKinnon) wants to know what Wolff didn’t put in the book.

“There were baby races,” says Armisen. “Trump would ask to have two babies placed in his office, usually of different ethnicities. Someone would put a bowl of Goldfish crackers on the other side of the room. Trump would say, ‘A thousand bucks on the black one.’”

When he’s asked if that’s really true, Armisen shrugs, “Yeah.”

As for the truth of the rest of the book, he says, “You read it, right? You liked it? You had fun? What’s the problem? You got the gist, so shut up. Even the stuff that’s not true, it’s true.”

Michael Wolff (Fred Armisen) reveals what didn't make it into "Fire and Fury." #SNL pic.twitter.com/Q0mBaNOy9p

Even the “Bannon Cannon” admits that everything he’s quoted as saying in the book is pretty much true. But don’t count him out now that he has been exiled by the Trump crew. He’s already working on a web series for Crackle, a line of wrinkled barn jackets called Frumpers for Guys and a skin-care line called Blotch.

And he’ll be a kingmaker again. “I convinced this country to elect … Donald ... and I can do it again,” he threatens. Next on the list could be controversial vlogger Logan Paul or incarcerated businessman Martin Shkreli. “It’s time for America to slide down the Bannon-ster,” he chortles. “The Bannon dynasty is dawning.”

But just when everyone is feeling bleak about the future, up pops Leslie Jones to yell “OPRAAAAAAAAAH.”