Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) announced on Monday that she’s running for president, but she’s already lost one voter: disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.
Harris’ communications director was undaunted by the anti-endorsement.
“Somehow, we will soldier on,” Lily Adams tweeted.
Others mocked O’Reilly, with many pointing out that the conservative talker never would’ve voted for Harris in any case. And more than a few made not-so-subtle references to O’Reilly’s own history.
O’Reilly left Fox News in 2017 after revelations of legal settlements related to several sexual harassment allegations. The New York Times reported that he paid $32 million to settle some of those accusations.
