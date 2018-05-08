Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly reportedly offered to stand next to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take on inquisitive reporters.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, O’Reilly made the offer to Sanders at a party over the weekend:
“I said, ‘Ms. Sanders, with all due respect, if you ever need me to stand next to you in those press briefings, I will volunteer to do that. And, if somebody gets out of line, I will tell them exactly what I think of their behavior.’”
When Sanders laughed, O’Reilly assured her that President Donald Trump was “just flamboyant enough” to sign off on the plan.
O’Reilly also tweeted that the press was “not treating her well but the folks know she’s a patriot” and that “she has the toughest job in the country right now.”
O’Reilly left Fox News last year over revelations about legal settlements related to sexual harassment allegations, including reports that he paid $32 million to settle some of those accusations. His “offer” to Sanders soon had Twitter talking: