Bill Walton Says Barack Obama Should Be UCLA's Next Basketball Coach

Araya Diaz via Getty Images Bill Walton has an out-of-the-box suggestion for UCLA's next basketball coach: Barack Obama.

UCLA’s struggling basketball team needs leadership, so why not get a coach with perhaps the ultimate experience in that department?

ESPN hoops analyst Bill Walton campaigned for former President Barack Obama to take the school’s coaching vacancy during a broadcast of UCLA’s home game against Stanford on Wednesday.

“I’m sticking with Barack Obama until he says no,” the former UCLA and NBA great told broadcasting partner Dave Pasch.

What type of characteristics does Bill Walton think UCLA should look for in their next coach?



"Barack Obama"



(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/aegb8OYuhB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2019

Walton says lots of off-the-wall stuff. His coaching recommendation, however, does have a certain logic.

Like America, UCLA is a traditional power fallen on difficult times. And like America, it could perhaps use inspiration from a respected figure (who happens to love basketball).