Florida Billboard Slams NRA As 'Terrorist Organization'

A political action committee has erected a massive billboard message in Pensacola, Florida, calling the National Rifle Association a “terrorist organization.”

The message was funded by the Mad Dog PAC, which sponsors billboards across the nation calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and attacking the nation’s largest gun lobby and select Republican politicians. The PAC is headed by Claude Taylor, a former staff member in Bill Clinton’s White House.

“With the GOP majority in the House and in the Senate, the NRA makes impossible any meaningful, common-sense gun reform. That includes background checks and assault weapon bans,” Taylor told the Pensacola News Journal.

Taylor said another anti-NRA billboard will go up soon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

First one up in Pensacola, Florida. Second one going up in Pittsburgh. Third one going up in another part of PA to be determined. Please chip in at https://t.co/TJFoYRw0A2 thanks all. pic.twitter.com/dRpO0RrDso — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) March 2, 2018

Political billboards have attracted new attention from activist groups in the wake of the film “Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri.” The movie features a mother, played by Frances McDormand, who pays for a trio of billboards that call out the local sheriff for his failure to find her daughter’s killer.

In February, three red billboard-sized messages appeared on the side of trucks in Miami, calling out Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for his inaction on gun control in the wake of the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead.

The signs, paid for by activist group Avaaz, read: “Slaughtered in school ... and still no gun control? How come, Marco Rubio?”

Activists troll Rubio with "three billboards outside Miami" to demand he act on gun control https://t.co/5haZmqobHl pic.twitter.com/S4ANuSAQJy — The Hill (@thehill) February 16, 2018

This month, a new digital billboard in Orlando paid for by the Florida Democratic Party is attacking Republican Gov. Rick Scott’s lack of action on gun control.

A second billboard with a similar message was scheduled to go up Sunday in Tallahassee.

Florida Democratic Party