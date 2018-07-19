Billie Lourd Celebrated Her 26th Birthday In The Most Carrie Fisher Way

“I’ve always kind of lived in their shadows, and now is the first time in my life when I get to own my life and stand on my own,” Lourd said. “I love being my mother’s daughter, and it’s something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie.”

One thing she and Fisher definitely have in common? Their candidness about their personal struggles. On Mother’s Day this year, Lourd paid tribute not only to Fisher but also to anyone experiencing the day without a mom.