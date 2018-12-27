Billie Lourd honored her late mother, actress Carrie Fisher, with a beautiful song on the two-year anniversary of her death on Thursday. Fisher died in 2016 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest at the age of 60.
Lourd posted a sweet message to her “momby” on Instagram, in addition to footage of the “Scream Queens” actress playing piano and singing a song.
“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” Lourd wrote.
“So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing.”
“This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs. And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving,’ the 26-year-old added.
“I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile.”
She signed off with a sweet note to her followers, telling them, “I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving.’ As my Momby once said, ‘Take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you.”
Fisher suffered a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles International airport in 2016. She was rushed to Cedars Sinai hospital, where she died four days later.
Lourd confirmed her mother’s death in a heartbreaking statement after the beloved actress died.
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement said. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Just one day after Fisher died, the actresses’ mother, Debbie Reynolds, died at 84 after reportedly suffering a stroke.
“She wanted to be with Carrie,” Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, told Variety at the time.
Last year, Lourd paid tribute to her mother by traveling to Norway to see the Northern Lights ― something the two always wanted to do together, but never got the chance to.
She also opened up about the “impossible” experience of losing both her mother and grandmother in a poignant interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
“It’s completely surreal,” she told the talk show host in 2017. “There’s no way to really explain it. It’s so hard to talk about. I don’t know, if I say that I’m doing good, I’m too happy.”
She added, “And if I say that I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess. So it’s really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with.”