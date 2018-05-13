Billie Lourd Honors Those Having A Tough Mother's Day With Photo Of Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd took a moment Sunday to honor anyone experiencing a difficult Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The 25-year-old actor and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher posted a photo of her hugging her mom with the caption, “This one goes out to anyone having a less than perfect Mother’s Day today. We are not alone. Sending all my love and strength to anyone who needs it.”

Fisher died in December 2016 at age 60. She suffered a cardiac medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was immediately hospitalized and died less than a week later. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, had a stroke one day later and died.

Lourd has posted tributes to her mom and grandmother since their deaths. Nearly one year after Fisher died, Lourd traveled to Norway to see the Northern Lights, a trip she always wanted to make with her mom.

“I love you times infinity,” she wrote.