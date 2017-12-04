Bills Fans Can't Stop Throwing Dildos Onto The Field, Apparently

The host Buffalo Bills didn’t come back in a 23–3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday ― but a dildo did.

A little more than a year after a fan threw a dildo onto the field in a Bills home game against the Pats, an object that appeared to be another sex toy landed on the gridiron.

“Nobody’s seen it yet,” a fan can be heard snickering as players jog by in the clip below.

A sideline crew member eventually swept it away with the down marker.

🚨 DILDO ON THE FIELD IN BUFFALO ALERT🚨 pic.twitter.com/4ZromQJR0W — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) December 3, 2017

According to reports, said marital aid materialized in the third quarter. Toronto Sun NFL columnist John Kryk wrote that the referees noticed the object.

Another dildo thrown onto field #Bills-Patriots. Was sitting just on field at Buff 22yd line. Refs just convened to, er, observe. including Steratore. — John Kryk (@JohnKryk) December 3, 2017

Last year, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady actually commented on the flying phallus, saying: “I thought it was funny the ref didn’t want to pick it up. He was kicking it. Nobody wanted to reach down and grab it. That was very unusual. That was a first. Only in Buffalo.”

Only in Buffalo again, Tom!