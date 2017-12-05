Billy Bush Slams Trump Over Tape Denials, Says 'Enough's Enough'

Former TV host Billy Bush said Monday he was compelled to come forward about the authenticity of Donald Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tape after reading the accounts of women who have accused the president of sexual misconduct.

Bush, in an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” once again confirmed that Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women in an audio clip recorded in 2005, including the infamous line, “grab ’em by the pussy.”

“That is your voice, I was there, you were there, that’s your voice on the tape,” Bush said, countering suggestions made by Trump that the audio was not authentic.

The former “Access Hollywood” host said he hadn’t read up on claims made against the president in recent months as he was dealing with his “own personal problem” after being fired for his role in the recording.

But Bush said he felt the need to pen an editorial published Sunday in The New York Times, titled “Yes, Donald Trump, You Said That,” after reading the accounts of some of the 20 women who have accused Trump of sexual impropriety.

“We’ve got powerful people being held accountable now, and sometimes there’s anonymous sources,” Bush told Colbert. “All of these women came out with their names and told their detailed accounts. So, when he said this, it infuriated me on a personal front.”

He continued: “I said, 20 women don’t get together and say, ‘You know what would be really fun? Let’s take down a powerful guy together. Ha-ha.’ No, they don’t. I said, ‘OK, you’re reopening wounds on them, too. Enough’s enough. Stop playing around with people’s lives.’”