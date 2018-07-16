Billy Bush's Wife Files For Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Tape Leak

Bush’s career disintegrated in October 2016 after a leaked hot-mic recording of him and Donald Trump surfaced. In the 2005 tape, Bush, then with “Access Hollywood,” was heard laughing at now-President Trump’s boast that he could “grab [women] by the pussy” because he’s famous.

Bush, the cousin of former president George W. Bush, parted ways with “Today” shortly after.

A representative for Bush did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.