Billy Bush's Wife Files For Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Tape Leak

The wife of former “Access Hollywood” and “Today” show reporter Billy Bush has filed for divorce.
TMZ reported last week that Sydney Davis cited irreconcilable differences, asking for joint legal and primary physical custody of their 13- and 17-year-old daughters. Their eldest daughter is an adult.
Bush’s lawyer said the two, who were married in 1998, were on a “short-term break” when news of their separation emerged in September.
Bush’s career disintegrated in October 2016 after a leaked hot-mic recording of him and Donald Trump surfaced. In the 2005 tape, Bush, then with “Access Hollywood,” was heard laughing at now-President Trump’s boast that he could “grab [women] by the pussy” because he’s famous.
Bush, the cousin of former president George W. Bush, parted ways with “Today” shortly after.
A representative for Bush did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.