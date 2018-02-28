Billy Eichner Comedy Special Heading To Netflix

Billy Eichner is coming to a small screen near you.
The Emmy-nominated comedian announced Wednesday that he would bring his first-ever stand-up comedy special to Netflix. There’s no release date yet, but “Billy on the Street” fans will be thrilled to know that the special is expected to include a blend of comedy, music and some updated segments from his hit TV show, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news.
Eichner also tweeted that more info would be coming about new “Billy on the Street” segments.
Eichner, who wowed critics and audiences in “American Horror Story: Cult,” later joked that Hope Hicks, whose resignation as White House communications director was announced on the same day as the comedian’s Netflix special, would be his opening act.